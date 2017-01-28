Light fixtures double as art installations in huge space

Look up, way up, to the soaring spaces above Katherine McConvey’s living room. The illuminated sculptures suspended from the cathedral ceiling serve as art installations as much as sources of light.“We needed something to draw the floor and ceiling together,” explains the homeowner, who hired New York-based interior designer Dorothee Junkin to mastermind the electrical components, finishes and design features of the Vero Beach house on Florida’s Atlantic coast. Junkin elaborates on the challenge of lighting a 50-foot-long room with a 24-foot ceiling — a feat she accomplished with two stunning fibre-optic pieces by designer Sharon Marston.“In a space such as this, even a statement chandelier would get lost, so we needed lights that would function as an art installation during the day, but also illuminate the huge area at night,” she told Alto magazine.One installation is a mass of cascading white, black and copper pieces glowing with tiny lights that forms a celestial canopy over a conversation area. Its colours are repeated in the furniture and accessories.Article Continued BelowAt the other end of the room, where the fireplace resides, 4,000 lights with porcelain china tips flow wave-like above a second seating area.The entire house, which was completed in 2014, is similarly illuminated, with custom creations and unusual fixtures to suit “my own style,” says McConvey, founder of a New York-based real-estate development company.Lighting is important because it sets the mood, she explains. The formal dining room, for example, takes on a magical, Harry Potter-like ambience from 60 Swarovski “flying candles” that dance above the oval table.