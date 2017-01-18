Living-large lifestyle seduces in Monaco

MONACO-Standing on my sunny balcony above the lush Princess Grace Rose Garden, I can see yachts leaving the port as helicopters flit against the stunning blue backdrop of the Ligurian Sea.Today, should I take the Lamborghini, the Ferrari, the limo or, what the heck, the helicopter?I’m poised to leave the Columbus Monte-Carlo hotel, having enjoyed the fabled casinos and the stately Prince’s Palace, among other attractions in one of the world’s smallest countries, which is less than the size of New York’s Central Park.Why not — the helicopter it is.Before coming to Monaco, I wasn’t quite sure what to expect. It seemed freighted with mystery and money. For me, it conjured a shrouded glamour, informed by the tragic tale of Princess Grace’s car crash in 1982, as much as her fairytale romance and wedding to Prince Ranier III, who died more than a decade ago.Article Continued BelowThere is an otherworldly draw to the sovereign city-state that mixes weathered cathedrals and castles with modern architecture, such as the steel-and-glass Grimaldi Forum. Since I was on a summer Regent Seven Seas cruise that ended in Monaco, I decided to spend two nights here and poke around.At first, I was taken aback. Monaco teems with preternatural, good-looking, well-dressed people. While rubber necking, it’s hard to strike a balance between aw-shucks and worldly insouciance. I stared as if wandering into a zoo of models entirely at ease in their surroundings.The 37,800 residents represent 125 nationalities squeezed into about 200 hectares of land. While the official language is French, both English and Italian are widely used and, as it does in most countries, wealth speaks with universal authority.