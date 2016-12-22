Local ingredients feed Portlands culinary scene

PORTLAND, ORE.-There are few sure things in this world, but here’s one of them: If you go to Portland, you will eat well.With a winning combination of fertile farmland, a year-round growing season and proximity to both the Pacific Ocean and eastern Oregon ranchland — along with the pioneering attitude of its citizens — this riverside city has been quietly living the farm-to-table lifestyle long before it was cool.“We are so proud that there are so many local producers of just about anything you can name,” says Heidi Burnette, owner of Forktown, a food-centred walking tour company in Portland. “It’s rare when a restaurant doesn’t source its meat, cheeses, bread, vegetables, wine, beer or even its pickles locally.”With more than 20 farmers markets within the city limits, it’s easy for chefs to pick up seasonal ingredients to ignite their creativity — and craft dishes that can only be tasted in Portland.Related story:7 things to do in PortlandArticle Continued Below“So many of our farmers are growing produce that’s meant to be consumed here and not be shipped across the country,” says Burnette. “For example, different varieties of berries are being bred for really intense flavours, but are so fragile they need to be eaten right away or they’ll bruise in their containers.”Oregon has no sales tax, and shipping costs are low within the state because the growing zones are so close to each other (Portland has strict rules on urban sprawl, to protect local farmland), which means customers can taste top-notch cuisine at a fraction of what it would cost in other major U.S. cities.Access to affordable produce is also one of the reasons food carts started popping up all over empty Portland parking lots in the mid-2000s — proprietors were able to produce tasty finger food at an affordable price and take it straight to the people.

