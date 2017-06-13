Locally-sourced Fathers Day gifts help dad kick off summer

Don’t waste these sunny days scouring the Internet for Father’s Day gifts. Instead, here’s a roundup of local gifts that’ll help both you and dad enjoy more of the summer.For the dad in need of a boostA subscription coffee box from De Mello Palheta Coffee Roasters. For $110, you get two bags of coffee (sometimes the company throws in a third) each month for three months. While the spike of sunshine can be a wonderful mood-lifter, sometimes we still need some extra energy. To ensure dad always has a high quality java fix on hand, pick him up a delivery subscription from Toronto roaster De Mello Palheta coffee. Every month he’ll get two bags of coffee (retail-sized, 227g) shipped to his doorstep, followed by an email providing information on the beans. Article Continued Below$110 for a three-month subscription, hellodemello.netFor the dad who needs a place to lazeMuskoka Chair Company recycled chairs, 3/4" x 5 1/2" in Sand ($319) and 3/4" x 8" in Patriot Blue ($369). For dads with a backyard, balcony, deck, porch or patio, go ultra-Ontarian with a Muskoka chair. The two-decade-old furniture company (headquartered in Port Carling, Ont.) now makes some of its classic Canadian outdoor furniture using recycled plastic. The company says you can expect these chairs to keep for generations.$369 for the company’s middle-sized arm chair made from recycled plastic, muskokachair.com