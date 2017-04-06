Loyalty or living it up clubbing?: Ellie

My close friend, “A,” her live-in girlfriend, “B,” and a former guy roommate are all early 20s.When the two women started dating, the one I’ve known since ninth grade, “A,” asked the guy to move out.Her new love, “B” broke up with an ex-girlfriend to move in. But the guy started to Skype with “B’s” ex.He ended up moving in with this ex for a while, enraging my close friend’s partner “B.”My friend is trying to maintain her friendship with him, but her partner can’t forgive him for dating the ex.Article Continued BelowNow he’s celebrating his birthday soon, in his home state, and rented a party bus to pick up his friends. He didn’t invite that couple.I assumed it was because they don’t like clubbing or had to work.I told my friend that I was going to club with him in his home state and she got very angry with me.