Make superfoods taste like a shake

The folks behind Greenhouse Juice Co. were some of Toronto’s first cold press evangelists when the city underwent a juice cleanse craze a few years ago. A Summerhill storefront opened in 2014, selling raw, organic, cold-pressed juice and there are now seven additional shops as well as a delivery service. Such is the enduring appeal of raw celery, kale and cabbage pressed through a machine using hydraulic pressure or a spinning metal blade.And now in a new cookbook, Greenhouse credits juicing with greater energy and clarity without a caffeine crash as well as offering a new enthusiasm for all things wellness. The book is about more than green juice, or so-called “green fairy liquid,” although the second half of the book includes all variously coloured juice and smoothie recipes offered in-store to date. While the cold-pressed juice fervour may have subsided somewhat, the plant-based trend lives on. Half the 100 recipes are eaten on a plate or bowl, half in a glass. Authors Emma Knight, Hana James, Deeva Green and Lee Reitelman are aware of how juicing might be perceived — “Hippies have given way to hipsters, who, like their predecessors (but in a more ironic way) are prone to such esoteric practices as vegetarianism, veganism, frolicking in muddy fields and juicing” — but they assure readers they don’t believe juice can replace actual meals or the enjoyment of eating food. Article Continued BelowThe book:The Greenhouse Cookbook: Plant-Based Eating and DIY Juicing, $32 through Penguin Canada, includes recipes for smoothie bowls, mains, snacks and desserts, as well as the juices, nut milks, tonics and cleanses the company is known for. All recipes are dairy- and gluten-free, and mostly gleaned from the network of friends and family that runs the juicery. There are suggested indulgences here and there, such as adding cheese or even booze in case you’ve ever wondered about adding kale to a margarita.The quote: “Given the speed of contagion, the celebrity endorsements and the high price point, it’s easy to dismiss the whole concept (juicing) as a fad designed to dupe feckless millennials out of our parents’ retirement savings. But it isn’t. Drinking juice is an efficient way to absorb a lot of nutrients, and we think it’s here to stay.”The tester: I confess I came close to joining the “Cult of the Juice,” as the authors call it, a few years ago. Then I realizedI didn’t have a juicer, couldn’t afford $15 bottles of beets, and that liquid lettuce doesn’t cure a hangover. That being said, I do like the odd protein ball and try to eat leafy greens as often as possible. I sometimes still cave and buy a juice.