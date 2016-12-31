Makeover brings basement to a higher level

With two young-adult children set to fly the nest, it was now or never for our junk-strewn basement.Unused except for storage for at least seven years, the time had come to transform the space into a 1960s-inspired rec room for them to enjoy. So I enlisted designer Glen Peloso, who also writes for the Star, and his partner Jamie Alexander (pelosoalexander.com). Like many designers, Peloso and Alexander consult their clients on where to save and where to splurge on a project, which helps clients save money and avoid design missteps. The first suggestion was to paint all walls (including the brick fireplace) in Dulux’s Fine Silver and to paint the ceiling in its Tulle White, rather than replace retro wood panelling with new drywall. The Man of the House (MOTH) filled holes, secured loose panels and did some cosmetic caulking (especially around the fireplace) before the walls got coated in the lovely, light-reflecting grey. Diplomatically steering away from my bid to merely paint the acoustical-tile ceiling and count on four poorly-placed fixtures for lighting, Peloso and Alexander suggested directing the budget to drywalling the ceiling for a clean finish, and installing dimmable LED pot lights.Article Continued BelowMOTH protested, saying he’d seen too many pot lights produce “pools” of light he did not like. Peloso and Alexander countered that was because either the number of fixtures used, or their placement, was off, and the designers’ team quickly drew up an effective plan.The investment delivered great design return on investment. MOTH is extremely happy he can adjust the light level for watching movies, reading, and pouring over his stamp collection.The floor is now covered in luxury vinyl tiles, specifically the “Sindon” pattern from Burlington, Ont.-based Karndean. It’s one of my favourite parts of the room, with a sophisticated finish that’s a cross between linen and poured concrete.

