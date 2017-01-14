My boyfriend of four years and I lived separately, but were together every other weekend when my teenage kids were with my ex.We had an undefined plan to move in together when they leave high school for college.Suddenly, his mother died unexpectedly at 68. She’d lived across the country, to be near his sister. I comforted him, helped him through the funeral, and agreed he needed some grieving time with his sister. After a two-week visit, he returned and said we were over. He’s moving to her city, has already made arrangements for a job there!Article Continued BelowI’m stunned. Does this mean he never loved me deeply, that our relationship — no responsibility for him — was just convenient for him?The sudden death of a very close person can knock a person off their former balance.If he said he loved you, then he did.

