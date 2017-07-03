Menopause weight gain can carry serious health risks

What does your waistline say about your health? Why is belly fat more common after menopause? Does it pose a dangerous health risk?As you get older, you might notice that maintaining your usual weight becomes more difficult. Many women gain weight around the menopause transition. Research shows that belly fat also carries serious health risks.Menopause weight gain isn’t inevitable, however. You can reverse course by paying attention to healthy-eating habits and leading an active lifestyle. Read more:How menopause affects athletic womenArticle Continued BelowToronto neuroscientist tackling science, sex and sexism in women’s healthResearch roundup; The effects of menstruation and menopause on aging; the benefits of exerciseThe hormonal changes of menopause might make you more likely to gain weight around your abdomen than around your hips and thighs. But hormonal changes alone don’t necessarily cause menopause weight gain.