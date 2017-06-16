Mint in your coffee? At least grow it yourself: Real Dirt

Is mint poised to take over as the world’s most-idolized herb?Could be. Although basil has had a hammerlock on the No. 1 spot for decades — thanks to the unwavering popularity of Italian cuisine — mint is making a move for the big time.The evidence comes from California, where food and drink trends often start. Out there, hipsters are suddenly going mad for mint.Why? The fashion is to put the stuff in coffee. I don’t mean peppermint syrup, either. No, this time, the mint is the unadulterated real McCoy: that is, fresh, green, live sprigs. A sprig poking out of your mug as you sip — sort of like a stick of celery in a Bloody Mary — is the latest craze in coffee quaffing. Alternatively, you can float a single mint leaf on top of your favourite java.Article Continued Below“Mint in coffee is indeed a Thing (and one which) some of us on the East Coast don’t yet know about,” one New Yorker reported excitedly on Buzzfeed.And in Canada?Surprisingly perhaps, this fad has even percolated through to the frozen north. Koidu Sulev, of Richters Herbs in Uxbridge, told me recently that customers keep coming in asking for mint planted in pots — and they all want to put it in their coffee.