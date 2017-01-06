Mississauga firefighter overcomes severe injuries, returns to work

Even as he lay on a hospital bed, unable to move his arms and legs, Tim Casarin knew he would one day return to the job he loved. The Mississauga firefighter had survived a warehouse explosion that caused a cinder block wall to collapse on top of him, shattering bones in his pelvis, legs, neck, face and skull. He had been found at the scene with no vital signs. Doctors were not sure he would walk again, let alone climb back on a fire truck. But nearly three years later, Casarin, 49, a firefighter with 14 years experience and a father of three, is back fighting fires, crediting a deep determination to get better and get back his life.“I had this drive, something telling me that I would decide whether I would walk, what it was that I could do.”Article Continued BelowIt has been a long journey since the explosion on April 23, 2014, one full of victories and setbacks, doubt and hope. In April of 2015, Casarin returned to active duty at Mississauga Fire Station 116. Colleagues hugged him and called him “Miracle Man.” But seven months later, he required surgery on his right leg to relieve lingering pain in the limb. Casarin says the operation — his 27th since the blast — and the subsequent rehabilitation triggered post-traumatic stress disorder. Again Casarin persevered and, after taking more than a year to recover, he returned to the fire hall on Dec. 5. This time, he believes, he is back for good.Mississauga firefighter Tim Casarin returned to work in December after more than two years of recovering from injuries sustained in an explosion. (Rick Madonik/Toronto star)

