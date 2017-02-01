Montana sparks adventurous spirit

MONTANA-He comes from the entrance to Yellowstone National Park, a big shaggy bull bison, walking slowly away from his herd through the dappled light. Without a sidelong glance from his huge, prow-like head, he ambles past the car while our cameras click away, and down the valley road toward the bars and motels of Cooke City-Silver Gate, where we had spent the night.After three days of walks through prairie meadows and hikes up mountain paths, passing signs that warned us about bears and rattlesnakes, this is our first brush with serious wildlife. Montana had delivered on big skies and breathtaking views, and now it’s giving us beasts, up close and personal.Billings, the largest city in the state, calls itself “Montana’s trailhead,” a convenient place to disembark before heading north to Glacier National Park, west to Bitterroot or Sawtooth National Forest, or south, where we are headed, over the Beartooth Pass and into Yellowstone. But first it requires a pilgrimage to Pompeys Pillar National Monument.This massive sandstone rock formation juts out of the rolling grasslands northeast of Billings, a protected national monument thanks to a bit of graffiti explorer William Clark carved into it more than 200 years ago, the only evidence of the epic voyage of discovery he and Capt. Meriwether Lewis made, trying to find a route over the Rocky Mountains to the Pacific.Helpful volunteer guides such as Roger Otstot will tell you the story of how Clark and his group made their way here, pointing from the top of the rock over the winding rivers and low cliffs as they paint a picture of Clark, in the wilderness for two solid years, climbing Pompeys Pillar to make the maps that would be so important for future explorers and settlers.Article Continued BelowLewis and Clark will put you in an adventurous mood as you head south from Billings to Red Lodge, near the edge of the Absaroka Range of the Rockies. Once a wild frontier town, it’s been revived and renovated to serve the tourists, hikers, fishermen and extreme sports fanatics drawn to the area.We hike up into the nearby mountains with Nick Gaddy of Beartooth Mountain Guides — a “moderate” trek of just a couple of hours, past meadows full of sagebrush and into the ponderosa and lodgepole pine and our first warnings about bears. Gaddy takes us up to where the rough prairie we’ve driven through from Billings stretches out into the distance before exhaustion and altitude tells us to head back down to enjoy the craft beer and great food waiting in town.After dinner, the group splits in two, to look for sunset views. My car ends up in the hills behind the town, where a herd of black cows congregates below looming, ominous blue-black clouds, with the state of Montana stretching out to the north and east behind us. While this is definitely God’s country, sometimes it feels like an angry God, toying with some vague vengeance.