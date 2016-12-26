Most health problems are not due to aging

When Christopher Callahan examines older patients, he often hears a similar refrain.“I’m tired, doctor. It’s hard to get up and about. I’ve been feeling kind of down, but I know I’m getting old and I just have to live with it.”This fatalistic stance relies on widely held but mistaken assumptions about what constitutes normal aging.In fact, fatigue, weakness and depression aren’t to-be-expected consequences of growing older, said Callahan, director of the Center for Aging Research at Indiana University School of Medicine.Instead, they’re a signal that something is wrong and a medical evaluation is in order.Article Continued Below“People have a perception … that aging equals decline,” said Jeanne Wei, a geriatrician who directs the Donald W. Reynolds Institute on Aging at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. “That’s just wrong.”Of course, peoples’ bodies do change as they get older. But this is a gradual process. If you suddenly find your thinking is cloudy and your memory unreliable, if you’re overcome by dizziness and your balance is out of whack, if you find yourself tossing and turning at night and running urgently to the bathroom, don’t chalk it up to normal aging.Go see your physician. The earlier you identify and deal with these problems, the better.

