Motion moves architect to design Flexhouse

Between the beautiful breezes of Lake Zurich, Switzerland, and the soft swoosh of a commuter train sits Flexhouse — a monument to movement.It is also proof of the indomitable spirit of architect Stefan Camenzind; in wanting to treat his clients to the beauty of the former, has tackled the latter in such a way as to make Flexhouse possible. The challenges in building the home included its small triangular plot of land between a road and a railway line, in the town of Meilen. Since Camenzind had to negotiate rights to build closer to the rail lines than allowed, the home took two years to build.Resembling a stylized letter S, three of the four exterior walls of the home are wide, glass windows, framed by a ribbon-like white façade that curves around the four-storey structure. On the first floor is an open living and dining room and kitchen space. The second floor has two bedrooms and bathrooms and on the third floor there’s a studio with two large terraces. An underground garage and utility space are on the basement level.The home, which measures 570 square feet, has a number of energy-efficient features, including concrete floors connected to a geothermal heat pump that heats the house in winter and cools it in summer. Materials used in Flexhouse include solid concrete, aluminum shingles for the roof, wooden timber, parquet flooring and triple-glazed windows with external blinds.Article Continued BelowCompleted in March 2016, the home cost $2.3 million to build.We asked Stefan Camenzind, architect and executive director at Camenzind Evolution, about Flexhouse:Q. Where did you get your ideas for the house?