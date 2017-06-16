Musical roots run deep in Muscle Shoals

ALABAMA-Until the release of the 2013 documentary Muscle Shoals, Alabama’s contribution to modern pop, soul, R&B and rock music had been an open secret, known mostly to music geeks all over the world. But since Bono, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Aretha Franklin have been filmed singing the praises of a tiny city near the border of Tennessee, the world has been flocking to hear what they heard.Nashville and Memphis are much more famous, but to see Muscle Shoals the right way, travel north from Birmingham, Alabama’s biggest city. Birmingham is a college town, and the site of some of the bitterest struggles of the civil-rights era, but today it’s a tidy, self-possessed city that’s turned its remaining steel mill into a museum and boasts hip neighbourhoods, such as Five Points and Avondale, full of music venues, craft breweries and coffee shops.Driving north, you’ll know you’re almost there when you hit the cotton fields outside Tuscumbia, one of four towns (including Florence, Sheffield and Muscle Shoals) that make up “The Shoals.” Tuscumbia is the home of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame, a museum, research library and concert space that had closed for nine months in 2013 due to state budget cutbacks, but reopened in time for the opening of Muscle Shoals in Birmingham.You enter the museum through the Hall of Fame, which features portraits of music legends such as W.C. Handy, Nat King Cole, Hank Williams, Tammy Wynette, and Alabama, the band that took its name from the state. There’s Motown star Martha Reeves and Lionel Richie — inducted twice, once on his own and once with the Commodores.Inside the museum is Alabama’s tour bus, a wildly customized Pontiac tricked out with saddles, steer horns, silver dollars and six shooters, and the original recording console used by Florence native Sam Phillips in the Memphis studio of Sun Records, where the music producer discovered Elvis Presley. Glass cases along the way display stage costumes, sheet music, instruments and gold records explaining the evolution of Alabama into a country and — especially — soul music powerhouse.Article Continued BelowGround zero is FAME Studios on East Avalon Ave. in Muscle Shoals. This is the building producer Rick Hall built in 1963, where he discovered Percy Sledge, and where he produced breakthrough sessions for Wilson Pickett and Aretha Franklin. FAME is still a working studio, so studio tours will be cancelled when the studios are booked, as they were last spring when Gregg Allman took over both rooms.Spencer Coats, a young engineer at the studio, gives a tour to a group of fans from as far away as Australia. He takes us through the first, small studio, and then into the big room, where he sits down at the same Wurlitzer electric piano that keyboardist Spooner Oldham played on the day he broke the logjam at Aretha Franklin’s first session, and begins the haunting, gospel-tinged chords that kick off I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Love You). Everyone in the room stands silently, like they’re in church.Oldham had been one of the Swampers, a group of Muscle Shoals-based musicians who formed the backbone of Hall’s studio band. In 1969, the group’s rhythm section — drummer Roger Hawkins, bassist David Hood, guitarist Jimmy Johnson and keyboardist Barry Beckett — struck out on their own and bought a casket warehouse across from a cemetery in Sheffield and turned it into a studio.