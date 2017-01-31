My 3-year-old foster daughter received a pet fish as a party favour. Uh oh

“I got a Finding Dory,” the Toddler announced when the babysitter brought her home from the peewee camp at our neighbourhood park. It had been another girl’s birthday, and that camper’s mother brought fish as party favours for all 20 kids.When I saw the blue betta in that tiny plastic cup, I cringed. He was so listless, I thought that the water had become toxic from his poop, or that he was oxygen-deprived because the cup had a cap on it.Silently, I seethed. My husband and I foster three sisters. The Toddler is the oldest — at 3 years; the Infant clocks in at 18 months and the Newborn is 6 months. We have two dogs, both rescues, and an aquatic turtle we built a small pond for after it wandered into our back yard and never left. Our hands were full with responsibilities we chose without having another life foisted on us.I popped off the lid of the cup, and filled a Britt pitcher to use as a temporary home. While I waited for the water to come to room temperature, I texted my husband the news and laid odds that the fish wouldn’t live a week.Finding Dory perked up when I moved him to the pitcher, but his fins were shrivelled and tattered, so I wasn’t holding out much hope. I kept the pitcher on the kitchen counter, out of reach of the dogs, and the Toddler and Infant took turns standing on a chair to watch him, enthralled. The Toddler kept petting the side of the plastic pitcher. “That’s my Finding Dory,” she said and let out a hearty, open-mouthed laugh that put all of her tiny baby teeth on prominent display.Article Continued BelowI ranted on Facebook, and a work acquaintance confessed to giving hermit crabs to the attendees at her nephew’s birthday. She said the kids thought she was the greatest. Last year, a neighbour found herself the unwitting recipient of two aquatic turtles when her child celebrated her fourth birthday. They died a few months later, bringing more trauma to a kid who was already struggling to cope with her parents’ divorce.And that was my fear. The Toddler had already suffered so much in her short life — what new ordeal would the death of a pet be? My Facebook rant ended with: “I’m not religious but please, God, don’t let me kill this poor critter.”A friend offered to let us put Finding Dory in her pond. Another suggested my husband take him to work as a desk buddy. But the Toddler was already thoroughly attached, dashing to look at the fish each day when she woke up, and checking on it as soon as she came home.