My attractive wife farts too much: Ellie

My wife of ten months is exceptionally attractive, loving, caring and my best friend.While dating for two years, we'd both lived with our parents. Our only times together were a few intimate sessions and one four-day trip.What didn't initially seem like a deal breaker is now more problematic: Simply put, my wife's excessively flatulent.When dating, I'd dismissed her sporadic passing of gas as her being comfortably natural when with someone she loves.But now she's flatulent almost all the time we're together — in the car, while sleeping, while watching TV, while being intimate, etc.It's become annoying and a mood killer, perhaps even disrespectful.I asked if she wanted to discuss this with our family physician or her gynecologist, but she flat-out refuses to address this, often by giggling and asserting: "Baby, relax — it's just a fart!" She finds this humorous. I don't.I raised this with my doctor, who said it could potentially be an indicator of a serious intestinal issue.