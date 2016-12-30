I’m 21, female, and things have been rocky for several months between me and my boyfriend of five years, due to his depression. So I’d put more time and effort into my friendships.My best friend and I got even closer. I could tell her everything. Recently, however, she’s joined my boyfriend’s group of friends because her new boyfriend’s among them. She and my guy have gotten so close that I can’t talk to her about him.When his depression causes him to lash out at me, she defends him and tells me to get over it. When he had a screaming fit at me before our friends, she still defended him.Article Continued BelowI’ve been avoiding their hangouts — he gets too drunk and always gets mad at me — but I’m so lonely. She doesn’t understand why I’m “isolating” myself.They don’t understand that I feel slightly abandoned.

