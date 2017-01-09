My boyfriend hasnt introduced me to his child: Ellie

My boyfriend of three years was separated from his wife when we met.They’re experiencing the longest divorce process due to joint business holdings. They have a young child whom I haven’t met and who doesn’t know about the relationship.I understand the need for sensitivity but I feel left out, especially over holidays. He spent Christmas with the child and the wife, to keep “normalcy” for the child. Article Continued BelowI often doubt the relationship, wondering whether I should find someone with whom I won’t feel so left out.Lonely HolidaysYou have choices.

