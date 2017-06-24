My condo board voted to remove a director was this wrong?: Condo Law

Our condo board recently excluded one of the directors from an executive board meeting at which the other four board members voted to remove the excluded director from the board. Was this proper?No, it was not. The other directors could not exclude one of the directors from the board meeting and could not vote on his removal from the board. The Condominium Act provides for the disqualification of a director only if the director becomes an undischarged bankrupt or mentally incompetent, or if the director does not discharge a lien against the director’s unit within 90 days of the registration of the lien.The Condominium Act, 1998 permits a bylaw providing for the removal of a director from the board. For example, a corporation may have a rule requiring directors to comply with a code of ethics. The corporation could have passed an amendment to its bylaws, permitting the board to vote to remove a director who fails to comply with the corporation’s code of ethics.The bylaw amendment must permit the director to appear before the board to present their position prior to the board’s vote. In the absence of such a removal provision in a bylaw, or disqualification in accordance with the Act, the director could only be removed by a vote of a majority of owners at a meeting where that vote is on the agenda. A director who is also president of our condo corp. is a real estate broker. Several owners have suggested that he has a conflict of interest since he has access to the condo records dealing with the owners and their units. Is this a real issue or just a perception that can be ignored?Article Continued BelowThe Condominium Act entitles unit owners to examine the condominium corporation’s records with certain exceptions. The exceptions include records relating to other owners or units owned by other owners.An owner who is also a director, or officer, of the condominium is not entitled to access the records of other owners or their units, or to use the information contained in those records — except as may be necessary to carry out his functions as a director or officer. Can a board pass a rule imposing penalties for an owner’s failure to comply with parking rules?