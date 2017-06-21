My family denied me from seeing my mother before she died: Ellie

Something extremely hurtful happened three years ago and I can’t let it go.My mother passed away. We’d fought two years before and could never make up, despite my many attempts.When she passed, my five siblings, nieces and nephews, were with her in the hospital.For weeks I’d been contacting my siblings to see how Mom was doing. I still loved her.Article Continued BelowShe actually spent two weeks dying in the hospital but they all said she was fine and led me to believe that she was at home.I didn’t learn she’d passed until afterwards.When I asked why I wasn’t informed, my siblings said that she didn’t want me there.