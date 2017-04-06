My First 150 Days presents immigrant life after reunion: Weikle

After a nine-year wait for her family to join her in Canada from the Philippines, Melona Banico was anxious to get to the airport to greet her three children and her grandson on a chilly winter day in early 2016. “I’m so excited because for that long that I am waiting,” says Melona, who worked as many as three jobs at once to save money for legal fees, plane tickets and a Toronto apartment suitable for a family of five. That hard work and sacrifice was about securing better economic and educational opportunities for herself and generations to come. But after the teary airport hellos, the presentation of warm winter coats and the fun of arriving at an apartment freshly stocked with their favourite ice cream, the Banico clan was confronted with an aspect of adjusting to their lives in Canada that they hadn’t expected — trouble getting along as a newly reunited family.“We struggled a lot for the first couple of months to adjust to each other,” says Melona. “Because for that long, we don’t know each other anymore. They grow up without me.”That difficult, but poorly understood part of the immigrant experience is the subject of a new documentary film My First 150 Days airing on TVO April 12, tied to Canada’s 150th anniversary. Directed by Diana Dai, the film explores the tremendous cost many new Canadians bear as a result of long separations when one parent goes ahead to establish a life here.Article Continued BelowThe film follows the family as the adult children, Judelyn, 26, and Jade, 24, hunt for jobs, youngest daughter Jaeh Mae, 14, and grandson Clyde, 10, (Judelyn’s son) start new schools, and all four work to learn both the language and the Toronto transit system.But none of those things was as complicated as the family dynamics, says Dai, who chronicled the ups and downs of their early days for the film.“When people talk about immigrants, people always talk about job issues, or language issues or loneliness,” says Dai, who in 1996 also immigrated to Canada from China after a brief period in the U.K. “But I think people often ignore one fact — that there’s lots of conflict within the immigrants’ own families.”