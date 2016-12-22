My husband doesnt stand up for me: Ellie

My husband of 15 years and I married when my son was six, and his daughters were 12 and 13.I took abuse from his sister until ten years ago, at my in-laws’ 50th anniversary for 150 guests, when she played a family video including my husband’s ex.But not my son and me. My husband did nothing about it.His daughters stopped visiting every second weekend because they didn’t want my son or me along.My son’s teenage years were difficult as he sought getting closer to my husband (his biological father didn’t do much with him).Article Continued BelowBut my husband didn’t see this.My son’s frustration led to anger and arguments. He moved in and out of shelters from age 15 to 19.He’s living with us again, working, and paying his debts. I have no other family but one sister here, the rest overseas.

