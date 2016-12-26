My mom thought Boxing Day was the day to open presents

For most, Boxing Day means sleeping in and microwaving leftovers. For bargain hunters, the holiday means getting up early to score deals on TVs and computers. For mall workers, it’s the dreaded day when hordes of shoppers descend on stores like locusts. But at my house, Dec. 26 meant something else. Back when my sister and I were children, Boxing Day was the day that our family opened our Christmas gifts. That’s right. We did not open our presents on Christmas Day. Article Continued BelowMy parents had immigrated to Canada from Hong Kong and in my mom’s mind, Boxing Day was a day named after boxes. As in, the boxes your presents came in. Ergo, Boxing Day was for opening presents. “But mom!” my sister and I would protest. “The kids on TV opened their presents on Christmas morning!”“Then why would they call it Boxing Day?” our mom would tell us.

