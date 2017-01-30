My moms partner makes get-togethers difficult: Ellie

Four years ago, my mom began a relationship with a man who’s unable to be friendly, respectful, or build rapport. He’s aloof, arrogant, and any time my wife and I spent with him has been excruciating. My mom says this is his “personality type,” that he’s a nice guy underneath. They’ve lived together and broken up twice, but remain close friends.However, when I bring my wife and kids to family events, from our home six hours away, she invites him too, though she sees him all the time.Article Continued BelowThe experience inevitably becomes painful and hurtful because we’ve come mainly to see her. Then he casts a long awkward presence over the whole proceedings.She says that he has no friends/family, while our family is a big support to him and “has always been inclusive.”