My parents coddle my 39-year-old brother: Ellie

I stopped speaking to my father because of his continued enabling of my younger brother to remain a dependent.My brother, 39, had a university education funded by my parents, yet has never worked because he doesn't have to.My parents have used his mental health issues since age 11 as their excuse for coddling him over all these years.He's smart enough to have made it through school, even though it took a few extra years. But they are so overprotective; they believe that he cannot handle any work environment at all.I'm 45, a father of two, and both my wife and I work. Our kids see their grandparents on occasions, but I cannot communicate with them regularly, since they're unwilling to acknowledge their mistake.They've also never faced the fact that they'll one day be gone and I'll end up responsible for my brother financially, with no discussion of plans for this, which I deeply resent.Older BrotherThere's much more to this story than you've written (or even known).