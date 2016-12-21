My poor relationship with my parents is a constant drag during the holidays: Ellie

My husband’s parents are divorced, so we see his mom (he’s closest with her) and her new husband on Christmas Day. Then we see his dad and new wife on another day.For my parents, it’s whatever other day works, so they’re always alone on Christmas Day.My relationship with them is strained and distant so getting together is always an awkward, depressing experience. Yet I constantly feel guilty for not spending time with them.Article Continued BelowAre we being selfish for prioritizing the most enjoyable visit? Is it “the right thing to do” to alternate whom I see on Christmas Day, even spend it away from my husband to see my folks? I know it’d crush him. But there’s no way he’ll give up laughter and good food for a visit to the black hole that’s my parent’s place.

