My sister was sexually involved with my husband: Ellie

My husband and I met five years ago and got engaged 10 months later. We were in love from the start. We struggled during our second year and decided to split. A year later, we’d both grown, reunited, and got married soon after. We were the happiest newlyweds. Then one morning I discovered photos of my husband and my sister/best friend together (sexually). Article Continued BelowI was devastated and felt betrayed. My husband and I went to therapy, and my sister apologized for not telling me before we got married.BUT she said she wasn’t sorry that it happened. She’s not spoken to me since, nor tried to make things right, though my husband has.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx