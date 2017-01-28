My unhappy brother is putting unfair burden on ailing parents: Ellie

My husband and I are in our mid-30s, have two children and both have good jobs.My brother’s 40, has three children and recently separated. He has a mid-level, steady job, but new expenses — e.g. divorce lawyer’s fees, moving from the family home, etc.Our parents are in their mid-70s and have health problems. My brother doesn’t seem to care about the effect of his constantly relying on them.He’s at their home almost daily, shows up with the kids at meal times, borrows money repeatedly and asks them to babysit a lot.My mother jumps to his every request.Article Continued BelowBut she’s getting just as stressed herself and has dropped 10 pounds these last couple of months. My father, who’s a diabetic, is always dealing with health issues, but recently looks visibly aged. I’ve told my brother that he’s wearing them both down, but he dismisses me as the “lucky” one who can’t possibly understand his situation.