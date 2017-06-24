My wife finds my mother infuriating: Ellie

My wife hates my mother because my mother is self-absorbed and only wants to talk about herself (this is true).She finds my mother infuriating and became enraged at a recent episode where she felt my mother was overly competitive with her and denigrating to her.She’s vowed never to speak to her again.My mother is blissfully unaware and thinks she has a great relationship with my wife. My wife never makes her feelings known and prefers to fume and stew alone (or to me).I don’t want to get involved. The last time I brought one of my wife’s complaints to my mother in the most delicate way possible, she became terribly offended and hurt.Article Continued BelowI just can’t step on that landmine again. My wife is right that some of my mother’s behaviour is infuriating. But she isn’t going to change, and also, my wife’s very sensitive.I don’t know what to do now. I hope my wife will forgive again but this current situation is causing me a lot of stress.Side-Stepping The Landmine