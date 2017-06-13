My wife has cheated on me four times: Ellie

I’ve been married for 16 years, no kids. My wife has cheated on me four times. The first three times I forgave her because she assured me it wouldn’t happen again.Three weeks ago, I found out about the fourth time.I’m not sure if sex was involved, but I know she went out to the movies.Ever since the third time, I’ve been unable to stop thinking about it even though it happened four years ago.And this fourth time has devastated me.Article Continued BelowIt’s hard (almost impossible) for me to trust her. She doesn’t want me to leave, but to work things out instead, but how?I love her but I cannot trust her anymore.I’ve only stayed because I’m trying to reason with her and make things easier for both of us.