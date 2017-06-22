My wife resents money I spend on my grandkids: Ellie

I recently retired at 55 and have been living common-law for eight years. My children are 27 and 30, and my two grandchildren are 6 and 10. My spouse’s children, both in their 20s, live with us. On retiring, I received a substantial lump sum payment and invested it. Our net worth (house not included) is more than $1.6 million. My wife retires in five years, collecting more than $500,000 or $45,000 yearly pension. I like to give my grandkids things they wouldn’t normally receive — horseback riding lessons, overnight trips to a water-park, amusement park season passes, etc. Article Continued BelowI’d limit spending on both to no more than $5,000 total annually. My daughter works part-time and her husband works constantly, so my taking the kids out helps my daughter get caught up.Do you think $5,000 annually for both grandkids for the next six years is too excessive, considering our circumstances?This issue has caused many heated arguments as my wife feels that I think the lump sum is my money only, and that I’m not thinking about making it last until we die.