My wife wont let go of my drunken outbursts and neglect: Ellie

After 17 years of marriage, for eight months our relationship’s been very inconsistent.My wife said she’s lost feeling for me because when our kids were young and we’d visit friends’ houses, she’d end up going home by herself in snowy and bad weather.Also, I exploded at her when I got drunk, was rude and said I wanted to break up.But now I’ve changed a lot to be a better person, husband and father.I admitted my wrongdoings and am doing everything I can to keep our marriage going.Article Continued BelowBut she’s hot and cold to me, and my daughter noticed that my wife’s bipolar.I’m a passionate person and love her and the family very much.But I can’t stand her not appreciating what I did for her and everything else to keep our family together!