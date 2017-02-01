Nacho cheese sauce with beef: Ricardo

It’s hard for me to slow down, but one thing that convinces me to take it easy for a few hours is a good game and a good group of friends — especially because it gives me an excuse to make some of my favourite foods. Now, when you think game-day eats, watered-down beer and fluorescent orange nacho cheese may come to mind. Not in my house. Thanks to this slow cooker recipe (which I included in my recent cookbook Slower is Better), you too can upgrade your next tailgate party with a gourmet cheese dip that’ll have everyone double-dipping. Plus, if you serve it in your slow cooker it’ll stay warm throughout the game. Studded with ground beef and tomatoes, this luscious dish will keep your guests happy . . . no matter whose team is winning.Nacho Cheese Sauce with Beef1 lb (450 g) lean ground beef1 onion, choppedArticle Continued Below1 tbsp (15 mL) butter1 tbsp (15 mL) chili powder1 tsp (5 mL) ground cumin