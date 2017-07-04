Namaste with goats: Farms near Toronto get in on the goat yoga craze

ST. THOMAS, ONT.—My husband and I fought traffic jams for hours during the evening rush with a cranky six-month-old in tow. By the time we pulled into Full Circle Ranchin St. Thomas, Ont., I was late for my special yoga class. This was a disaster. I even forgot my mat. When I threw my hands to the floor and pulled myself into cobra pose, I landed on something damp.It was probably goat pee. After all, it was a yoga class held in a barn filled with goats. What else could it be?The deep breathing exercises brought the pungent smell of manure. All around me, yogis giggled. Goats wandered all around us, even jumping on our backs as we were planking.Yoga among goats is all the rage in the yoga world. Hundreds of people are currently on waiting lists for these classes in the U.S. and they’ve now arrived in Ontario and other parts of Canada. Classes are held at several farms near the GTA.The goats are there to take you out of your comfort zone, test your concentration and find your balance between work and play, instructor Ibolya Sepsi explained after class.Article Continued BelowPhotos: Hitting the farm for the latest fitness trend — goat yoga“You need to be in the moment and pick up the energy around you,” said Sepsi, who owns a yoga studio in nearby London, Ont. She and Morrigan Reilly-Ansons, the owner of the ranch, decided to collaborate on a goat yoga series after seeing the craze pop up in Arizona.As someone who offers equine-assisted psychotherapy at the ranch with her miniature horses, Reilly-Ansons is a firm believer of the therapeutic benefits of animals.