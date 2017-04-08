Nashville changes its (musical) tune

NASHVILLE, TENN.-It will forever be the city of Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash and honky tonks, but Nashville is also playing a new tune for visitors.It dropped “U.S.A” from its Music City marketing moniker in a move to sound less country, a reminder this is a hot spot for all kinds of sounds, from jazz and hip-hop to rock.You’re as likely to see beard oil and Nashville-designed clothing on store shelves as cowboy boots, part of an indie retail scene enlivened by products from local makers, while restaurants helmed by celebrity chefs put signature spins on Southern food.Lady Gaga dropped songs from her new album Joanne at “famous dive” The 5 Spot in happening East Nashville. Music stars Justin Timberlake and Jack White are Nashville locals — you might spot them at Whole Foods Market in the trendy Green Hills neighbourhood. Or drop in at White’s Third Man Records store and performance venue. There’s no heartbreak for traditional music fans, however. There are plenty of places paying homage to the greats that created the Nashville sound. A must-do is the tour of historic RCA Studio B on Music Row, dubbed home of 1,000 hits and where Elvis Presley recorded more than 200 songs. The tour bus departs from the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, where you have to book as part of museum admission.Article Continued BelowRelated story:8 things to do in NashvilleOr just drop in anywhere and listen. Guitar pick-shaped street signs show the way to live-music venues.The Nashville Visitor Information Center on Broadway at 5th Ave., just a scoot from honky-tonk row, is a good place to start planning your visit.