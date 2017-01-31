New arts program supports dementia patients and spouses

A pilot program at Toronto’s Baycrest Health Sciences is testing whether incorporating visual art into support programs for people with dementia can be helpful for their caregivers too. The program, the first of its kind at Baycrest, sees people with memory issues attend an arts class while their spouses take part in a caregiver support group. The couples are reunited in the last half-hour of the two-hour weekly meetings and are also given small arts projects to work on together in between. “What we’re hoping to see in this group, is whether this model of caregiver support is more effective, because of the arts space component for spouses, than traditional groups that caregivers are a part of where they just come to a group on their own,” explained Baycrest’s arts and health program co-ordinator Melissa Tafler, who helped put the new program together.“(We’re using) art to get the couples to relate together in new ways, to promote meaningful activity in the home that can be challenging when spouses are spending so much time caring for their partner … to kind of explore new ways of having fun together and sharing a new interest and hobby and development of a skill that they both could do.”Seven couples participated in the first run of the 10-week program, which concluded in late January with the unveiling of an installation of art made by program participants called A Road to Connection.Article Continued BelowCaregiver Anne Lamont and her husband Christopher James were among the couples who took part in the program. Both described it as a “very positive” experience and something they’d like to do again. James suddenly began experiencing memory issues after a surgery a few years ago, Lamont said, and this was the first time they’d participated in a support program like this.“In our case, we actually did enjoy doing those few projects where we had to work on something together, and it was usually a shared experience from our past, which was very, very positive,” Lamont said. Both she and James developed friendships with people in their respective groups, she added.