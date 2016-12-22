New Paris museum Art 42 spotlights street art

PARIS-Think of Paris and you think of the Eiffel Tower and museums. Lots of them. The city’s cultural spaces are regarded as the world’s best, whether it’s the Centre Pompidou or the Cité des Sciences et de l’Industrie, Europe’s largest science museum. This autumn saw the opening of a very different type of museum.At Art 42, there are no antique-filled cabinets or dusty relics. Paris’s newest museum is dedicated to street art and is tucked inside École 42, a computer academy set up by telecoms mogul Xavier Niel. The museum opens its doors just twice a week: on Tuesdays and Saturdays, and École 42’s students are the guides. Inside, there are 150 works by 50 artists, including luminaries such as Banksy. Related story:6 more things to do in ParisArticle Continued BelowStreet-art fan Nicolas Laugero Lasserre owns the pieces. He is keen to promote the genre by allowing the public to enjoy his private collection. One of the most photographed items is a gleaming white bust of Louis XIV. It’s the type of thing you might see on a guided tour of the bygone king’s former home, the nearby Palace of Versailles. But a computer monitor replaces the top of his head, the words “loading . . . ” etched into the material. “The artist, Rero, is playing with the borders between history, the digital world and the real world,” explains Art 42’s Philippine Bardi de Fourtou. “It encourages the spectator to consider the limits of technology. But it’s a humorous piece — art must be funny sometimes, too.”

