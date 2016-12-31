New Years Eve features various traditions

Miguel Ceron stands over his trash can every Jan. 1, holding jars of spices and thinking of all the bad things that happened to him the past year. Then, he dumps 40 spices into the trash. “It represents a fresh beginning for me,” says the 30-year-old Torontonian who works in insurance. “I just think of all the crappy stuff that happened in 2016 and I’m like, forget this. Out with the old, in with the new.”Ceron’s annual spice dump is just one of the many original and bizarre ways individual Canadians, and people around the world, mark the new year. In Canada, we pop Champagne bottles, wear silly hats and go to New Year’s levees. In Spain, people gobble 12 grapes at the stroke of midnight, in parts of Latin America, they sweep and clean their house to rid it of “the old,” and in Switzerland, people drop spoonfuls of whipped cream on the floor to symbolize the richness of the coming year. Article Continued BelowCeron’s tradition is both symbolic and practical.“When I was younger, my mom told me that it was always really important to replace spices before they got stale,” he says. “She said . . . ‘Once a year, on New Year’s — it makes sense, because you’ll remember every year — you should throw out all of your spices’.”Growing up, he watched his mom ceremoniously toss out her spices at the end of every year. At age 4, he tried his hand at a version of the same — throwing spices into a pot with water and calling it “spice soup.”

