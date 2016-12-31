New Years resolutions for house-hunters

I’m going to put my home on the market and look for a new one in 2017. Any tips? There’s a lot to think about during the home-buying and selling process. In the spirit of the season, here are four New Year’s resolutions for buyers and sellers:1. I will interview more than one salesperson before I hire one. One motto I like to live by? Shop around and do your homework. This adage rings especially true when you’re setting out to hire a real-estate professional. Before deciding on one, meet with a few individuals, request references and spend time chatting with them so you can learn about their approach, services and experience. As an extra precaution, you can check the status of their registration by using the “Real Estate Professional Search” at the top right corner of RECO’s website.2. I will understand forms and contracts before I sign them.Article Continued BelowWhether you’re the buyer or the seller, it might be tempting to speed the process along by signing forms you haven’t fully read. Make no mistake, this is a bad idea. Be sure to take the time to read and understand what you’re being asked to sign and ask questions if you would like some clarity. What’s more, ensure any blanks on the form are filled in before you sign it, make sure it covers any services agreed to, and always get a copy. 3. I will take some time to prepare my home for an open house.Holding an open house is a great way to attract potential buyers and although you will want to ensure your home is tidy and free of clutter, it’s also equally important to consider the security of your belongings. Move your valuables to a safe location, maybe even off-site. Ask your registered real-estate agent or broker to allow only a few visitors into your home at a time and to ask each visitor to show identification and complete a registration form. You can also request that your rep escort visitors around your home, perhaps with the help of a colleague if the open house is especially busy.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx