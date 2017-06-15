Nose to nose with a bottlenose dolphin

DUCK KEY, FLA.-When meeting a dolphin, it’s polite to shake hands. It’s the least you can do after having coffee with them in the morning.The Dolphin Connection at Hawks Cay Resort has a trainer-guided dockside program for guests to get to know its five resident male Atlantic bottlenose dolphins.Ranging in age, from 12-year-old Tatum to 43-year-old Lucky, they were born there or are rescue animals.With the dolphin pens and docks just behind the resort’s Ocean Restaurant, guests can watch the animals any time from brightly coloured raised wooden chairs set up around the lagoon. There are signs that explain dolphin behaviour and habitat.Some make it a regular morning coffee date.Article Continued BelowThe lesson in how to shake hands dolphin-style — put your arms out straight in front so the animal can slide his flippers across your palms — comes after a 20-minute classroom orientation about dolphins and environmental protection.Facility manager Sylvia Rickett-Halama has been working with dolphins for 30 years and says the program combines “education and inspiration.”I’m fascinated by these intelligent animals but I’ve never been interested in swimming with them and couldn’t bear seeing them in stressful situations. This seemed like a different way to get close.