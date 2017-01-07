Now you can hire a company to plan your marriage proposal

Joe Vincec’s first marriage proposal was so shoddy — he didn’t even get down on one knee.It was spring 2005 — at least he thinks it was, the moment so lacklustre he blacked it out — and he and Steph were at a now-defunct London, Ont., restaurant when he popped the question over dinner.He put the ring on and she said yes, but there was no rom-com applause from fellow diners, just confusion and mostly no reaction at all.“Maybe I just froze up, didn’t give it enough thought,” says Vincec, a 44-year-old business analyst. “It was really a non-event. It’s bugged me ever since. I felt my wife deserved more than that.”Steph, a 40-year-old financial adviser who married Vincec a year later, agreed. “I always imagined this romantic proposal where the guy gets down on one knee,” she says. “That just didn’t happen.”Article Continued BelowSo earlier this year — a decade after the Newmarket couple’s wedding — surrounded by rose petals in the shape of a heart, Vincec finally got down on one knee. This time, friends and family, including their three young kids, were waiting in the wings at a Vaughan party venue to cheer during a DJ’d and catered Parisian-themed party, complete with duck à l’orange and steak tartare. He flew her parents in from Arizona and even got a new $2,000 five-stone ring that she now wears on her right hand.All told, Vincec spent nearly $30,000 on the lavish “re-proposal.”Much of that price tag went to Fusion Events, a Toronto-based company that plans weddings, corporate events and proposals. Owned by Arthur Kerekes, Fusion is part of a growing field of “relationship concierge” services that include millionaire matchmaking and luxury date or proposal-planning straight out of a finale of The Bachelor so men (and some women) don’t make Vincec’s first mistake.

