Nurture the miracle of monarch butterflies: Mark Cullen

Our iconic monarch butterfly is in decline — and a lot of people think, “so what?” To start, the monarch is to nature what an economic indicator is to our economy. When inflation goes through the roof, or interest rates take off, or the Canadian dollar drops like a stone, people take notice. We notice things that hit us in our money.We should also take notice when a prime plant pollinator is in steep decline. About one-third of our food is pollinated by insects, including the monarch butterfly population. If 33 per cent of our food stream disappeared, all of us would notice. There are other reasons why we should pay attention to the monarch: the incredible story of their annual migration would be relegated to history books and children’s stories.Article Continued BelowCanadian Wildlife magazine tells it this way: “For any given year, these butterflies represent the final cohort in a four- or five-generation annual cycle of monarch reproduction and migration.” Four or five generations of butterflies in one trip from Mexico to Canada each spring? Yes.Monarch butterflies in the Rosario sanctuary of the Mariposa Monarca Biosphere Reserve in Mexico. The butterflies migrate there to overwinter in Mexico at the end of their migration. They mass on the trees in the forest and fly when they warm up in the sun.Late each winter, the population flies from Mexico to Texas and other southern climes, where they lay eggs on milkweed plants before the adult monarch dies. “The caterpillar offspring, which feed exclusively on milkweed, spend several weeks growing before they pupate, become adult monarchs and continue the migration farther north before reproducing in kind.” The process repeats until late summer and early fall, often here in Canada, when the monarchs that are alive at that time fly back to the Mexican pine and oyamel forests. The journey to Canada is like a relay of eggs, pupae, caterpillar and butterfly, times four or five.