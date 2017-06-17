Olympic swimmer Penny Oleksiaks feisty cat bosses her dog around

Most adoring pet owners would do anything for their cherished companions, but could they speak for their furry or feathered or finned friends and tell us what they are thinking? To find out, we’re putting pet owners to the test with the personality questionnaire made famous by French novelist Marcel Proust.Meet Penny Oleksiak, Jagr and Rio.As an only pet for more than 10 years, Jagr’s position as top dog in the Oleksiak household took a slight detour last August with the arrival of two-month-old Rio. Adopted shortly after Oleksiak’s gold medal performance at the 2016 Summer Games, it didn’t take long for the feisty feline to establish a new pecking order. “They get along pretty well but I feel like she kind of bosses him around,” Oleksiak says. Typical of a border collie Labrador mix, Jagr is just as happy swimming at the cottage with the family as he is lounging around with them at home in Toronto. Rio — affectionately known as Riri — however, prefers to defy stereotypes, particularly being seen as aloof. “People were always saying, ‘Get a cat because they’re super independent’ but ours is so needy,” Oleksiak admits. “She’ll basically complain if you don’t pick her up all the time.” Article Continued BelowHaving just celebrated her 17th birthday, Oleksiak is looking forward to the possibility of more cause for celebration as she heads to the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary (July 14-30).What is Jagr’s idea of perfect happiness?Probably being at the beach with my brother (Dallas Stars defenceman Jamie Oleksiak) playing frisbee.