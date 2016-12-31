Ontario court upholds condo rule banning short-term rentals

Condo owners who rented their suite for short-term stays violated the building’s rules, an Ontario court ruled earlier this month.The Ottawa condo’s single-family restriction, covered in the board’s declaration, was breached when the unit was rented out through websites such as Airbnb, Expedia and hotels.com.Although the decision is being treated by the condominium community as groundbreaking, it reaches the same conclusion as two, pre-Airbnb rulings involving short-term rentals of “furnished travel apartments” in a King St. building in Toronto. In the Ottawa case, the owners of a luxury downtown condo unit advertised it on nine websites for rentals as short as one night. Although one listing asked guests to “be discreet about mentioning Airbnb to anyone in the building,” 13 guest reviews were posted online. The condominium declaration in the building says units can only be used as single-family dwellings. Last May, the board also enacted a rule that restricted tenancies to a minimum of four months.Article Continued BelowJustice Robert Beaudoin held that the owners, “who have leased their unit, on a repeated short-term basis in a hotel-like operation, are in breach of the declaration.”Single-family use, he wrote, “cannot be interpreted to include one’s operation of a hotel-like business, with units being offered to complete strangers on the Internet, on a repeated basis, for durations as short as a single night.”The Ottawa ruling mirrors two Toronto decisions dating back to 2001 and 2002, in the days before Airbnb.

