Ontarios Whistling Gardens is home to massive peony collection: Day

Are you partial to peonies? Probably. Indeed, I have never met any gardener who is indifferent to them.Flashy . . . flamboyant . . . flirty . . . flouncy . . . so many gushy adjectives beginning with an F come to mind about these sensual flowers, which are amazingly easy to grow in our difficult climate.And right now, the best place to get an eyeful of their glorious, voluptuous blooms is amid the corn and soybean fields of Norfolk County, Ont.I’m not kidding, folks. Jump in the car and head off to rural Wilsonville, outside Brantford. There, tucked away on quiet Concession Road 3, surrounded by red brick farmhouses and orderly carpets of green, you’ll come across Whistling Gardens — the remarkable project of a determined visionary named Darren Heimbecker.In only four years, Heimbecker, a 49-year-old former garden centre employee and part-time musician, has almost single-handedly created his personal dream: a botanical garden that boasts the largest collection of peonies in North America.Article Continued Below“Word got around that I wanted peonies,” he said with a wry chuckle during my visit last week, “and so people keep giving me more. We have over 1,000 cultivars now – and they’re still coming.”They look fantastic, too. Besides cheerfully undertaking the back-breaking task of digging holes for peonies’ massive, daunting roots (he has only one summer-long staffer, plus occasional student help) Heimbecker reveals his artistic side in their display. He gives them huge curving flower beds on their own, to spectacular effect.Where else can you wander around a 20-acre spread savouring hundreds of these enormous flowers all blooming at once? Heimbecker’s come in delicious ice-cream colours: creamy vanilla, rose pink, apricot, raspberry, a surprising hot yellow and a deep, dark blackberry that shimmers like silk in the sun. Yum. They look almost good enough to eat.