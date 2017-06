See what’s available — and for how much — with a selection of GTA Open Houses.THE BEACHLocation: 202 Wineva Ave.,Queen St. E. and Woodbine Ave.Asking price: $1,798,888Article Continued BelowType: three-storey detached; 4 bedrooms; 3 bathroomsOpen house: Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11, 1-4 p.m.Listing agent: Andrew Ipekian, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty, Brokerage,