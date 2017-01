See what’s available — and for how much — with a selection of open houses in the GTA and the surrounding region.RIVERDALELocation: 83 Simpson Ave.,Broadview Ave. and Gerrard St. E.Type: three-storey semi-detached; 4 bedrooms; 3 bathroomsArticle Continued BelowAsking price: $999,000 Open house: Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22, 2-4 p.m.Listing agent: Fatima Bregman, Re/Max Hallmark Realty, Brokerage, 416-219-6956; athomeinriverdale.com