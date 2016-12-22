Origami, bane of my parenting existence: Samosas and Maple Syrup

I’ve never found playing with my kids easy.This is because my idea of a good time is reading a book and drinking tea, or watching Gilmore Girls and drinking tea, or talking on the phone and drinking tea. (I think I might have a tiny tea addiction). It does not involve imaginative play or running around with my kids in the backyard or hiking around the neighbourhood or any of the things that Involved Parents are supposed to do. To make up for my lack of energy, I encourage my kids’ non-screen-related interests, the ones that don’t require me to put down my cup of tea. Which is why Mustafa can solve the Rubik’s cube in less than two minutes, blindfolded and one-handed. (I think he might be smarter than me. Good thing he never reads my columns). Article Continued BelowIbrahim’s interests veer toward drawing Japanese manga comics and crafting. But there is one hobby that keeps popping up: origami, the Japanese art of paper folding. In theory, this is a good thing. Origami involves precision, fine motor skills, creativity, and the ability to follow instructions. In reality, his interest in origami is the bane of my existence. Whenever he utters those seven little words: “Mom, I found a cool origami video,” it’s time to fling my tea and hide in the backyard. This is because I know what he’s going to say next: “Can you help me?” and then I’m in for it.

