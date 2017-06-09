Other woman in love yet full of guilt: Ellie

I’m the “other woman.”My partner left his wife last summer. He and I were co-workers and close friends. He was unhappy in his marriage. I was unhappy in my then-engagement.We both called off our respective relationships for various reasons, but I know our feelings for each other played a significant role.We ended up together, passionately in love. Our families are happy for us and love us together.My friends have adopted him. He pushes me to reach my goals, he’s perfect for me, the love of my life.Article Continued BelowWe want to spend the rest of our lives together.I struggle sometimes with feelings of guilt and the role I might’ve played in the breakdown of his marriage.I know he was unhappy and that it was his decision to end things with her, but still, I struggle.